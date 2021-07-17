Shirley Graves

MOMENCE — Shirley A. Graves, 84, of Momence, passed away Tuesday (July 13, 2021) at the Heritage Woods of Manteno assisted living community.

She was born Nov. 29, 1936, in Kankakee, the daughter of Frank J. and Hilda H. Hartman McCurry. Shirley married Orvin H. Graves on Nov. 23, 1957, in Momence. He preceded her in death Jan. 5, 1995.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Vicki (Kelvin) Craycraft, of Momence; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff (Daphne) Graves, of Momence; four grandchildren, Hillari Craycraft and Logan Craycraft, Erik (Adriana) Graves and Matthew (Laura Perrino) Graves; and three great-grandchildren, Ethan, Emerson and Lennox Graves.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Mildred Louise.

She was a retired cook from the Momence Community Unit School District 1 where she worked at the Momence Junior High School.

Shirley was a past member of the Illiana Heights Methodist Church and had attended the First United Methodist Church and belonged to the Kankakee County Home Community Education (HCE) and the Momence VFW Auxiliary.

She enjoyed quilting, bowling and camping. Shirley also enjoyed spending time with her family and watching old Westerns.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, July 22 until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Cotter Funeral Home, Momence, with the Rev. Amy Smith officiating.

Interment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com.