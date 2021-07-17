BUCKINGHAM — Melinda “Kay” Rude, 69, of Buckingham, passed away Wednesday (July 14, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Kay was born April 6, 1952, in Metropolis, the daughter of Horrace Lange and Ezra Mae Heflin. She married Eddie Rude Sr. on July 11, 1970, in Metropolis.

Kay enjoyed shopping. She could put together her clothes, hair and nails. Kay was an animal lover, and especially loved her pug, Sasha. She loved to cook and spend time with her family. Kay was lovingly called “Nana” by many. Her grandchildren were her life.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Eddie (Monika Shadduck) Rude, of Kankakee; nine grandchildren, Cody (Kylie) Merillat, Dalton (Taylor) Rude, Nathan Merillat, Tyler (Bri Miller) Rude, Brenden Rude, Kayla (Cody) Shadduck, Zackary (Kaytlin) Shadduck, Nicholas Schultz and Kara (Riley) Schultz; four great-grandchildren, Charlie, Kayden, Liam and Nugget; as well as many close friends she considered family.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Eddie Sr.; her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wilbur and Marguerite Rude; and one sister-in-law, Barbara Rude.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 19 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 20 until the 11 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pilot Cemetery, Herscher.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

