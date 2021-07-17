CHICAGO — Gloria Princivalli, 78, entered into heaven from her home, while surrounded by her family on July 5, 2021.

She was born Feb. 2, 1943, in St. Louis, Mo., and resided in Chicago most of her life.

Gloria was a devout Christian. She avidly studied the Bible daily and served her congregations by sewing blankets and quilts, working on church bulletins and decorating the church and its display windows. She ardently crocheted scarves and blankets for the homeless, and sewed dresses for young girls in underdeveloped countries. She enjoyed gardening, basket weaving, wood carving, quilting, sewing, completing puzzles and making miniature displays. Gloria adored spending time with her family and friends. She loved cooking and baking for everyone.

She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Her radiant smile, kind heart, gentle spirit and selﬂessness touched the hearts of all who met her.

Surviving are her children, Mark (Donna) Martinez, of Chicago, Lisa (James) Mitchell-Mazurkiewicz, of Manteno, Erica Quiroz, of Texas, and Nadia Mercy, of California; 11 grandchildren, Samuel, Mark, Andrew, Keeley, Rocky, Nicolle, William, Daniel, Sophia, Elizabeth and Sarah; a brother, Larry (Mary) Princivalli; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Frank and Marie Princivalli; her son, Rocky (Tony) Anthony Mitchell; and two sisters, Leslie Princivalli and Rita Princivalli.

Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army.

A memorial service will be at noon Saturday, July 31 at Risen Savior Church in Manteno, officiated by the Rev. Kevin Werner.