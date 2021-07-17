KANKAKEE — Dorothy Mitchell, 84, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (July 14, 2021).

She was born June 25, 1937, in Providence, Ky., the daughter of Jessie Dehart and Alice McCormick. Dorothy married Russell Mitchell on Aug. 27, 1960. He preceded her in death Nov. 11, 2017.

Dorothy worked at Jewel-Osco as a pharmacy technician for over 20 years.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Scott (Theresa) Mitchell, of Chebanse; one daughter and son-in-law, Chris (Rick) Adams, of Merrillville, Ind.; three grandchildren, Brandon Mitchell, of Merrillville, Kelly (Sal) Arriaga, of Hacienda Heights, Calif., Nadia Mitchell (fiancée’ Ashley Brimer), of Joliet; two stepgrandchildren, Angie Wright, of Bourbonnais, and Frank (Michelle) Wright, of Carlock; three great-grandchildren, Evan, McKenna and Oliver Arriaga; and two step-great-grandchildren, Corey Wright and Madison Sinclair, of Bourbonnais.

In addition to her husband, Russell, she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers; sisters; and nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Private inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais or Catholic Charities.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

