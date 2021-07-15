LOMBARD — Visitation for Ann Louise Meyer, 68, of Lombard and formerly of Union Hill, will be at Parkview Community Church in Glen Ellyn from 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, until the 4 p.m. funeral service. Burial will be in Bonfield Cemetery.

Ann passed away Saturday (July 10, 2021) at Northwestern University Hospital after suffering a stroke on July 7.

She was born June 30, 1953, the daughter of Robert and Helen (Brunner) Meyer and grew up in Union Hill.

Ann graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in nursing and Bellevue University with a Master’s Degree in Health Care Administration.

She has worked as an RN at Moody Bible Institute since 1994 and has also served as the administrator of health services at the college for the past 20 years.

Surviving are three brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne and Miyako Meyer, Wendell and Theresa Meyer, and Lauren and Denice Meyer; loving nieces and nephews, Kay, Daniel, Paul, Shea, Angel, Elizabeth, Ellen and Emilly; along with four great-nephews and three great-nieces, and several cousins.

Ann was a member of Parkview Community Church and enjoyed serving as a volunteer in Children’s Ministries and with Windy City Raceway Ministries.

Memorials may be sent to World Vision, c/o Parkview Community Church, 764 St. Charles Road, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. If you would like to send a gift in her name, she was an avid runner with Team World Vision, please do so online at teamworldvision.org.

Funeral arrangements are by Hayes Funeral and Cremation, Bolingbrook.

Please sign her online guestbook at hayesfuneral.com.