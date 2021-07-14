Patricia Chouinard

KANKAKEE — Patricia A. Chouinard, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (July 9, 2021) at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

She was born Feb. 25, 1938, in Watseka, the daughter of Thomas and Ava (Holt) Martin. Patricia married Gerald Chouinard on Aug. 5, 1961, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Dec. 15, 2007.

Patricia was a homemaker. She was an avid gardener and lover of all animals, especially birds. Patricia was a Chicago Cubs fan. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Thomas and Susan Chouinard, of Kankakee, and Timothy and Brenda Chouinard, of Bourbonnais; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Leanne and Michael Carmody, of Lake in the Hills, and Lisa and Michael Gumprecht, of Prospect, Conn.; eight grandchildren, Trevor Chouinard, Tiffany Chouinard, Nolan Chouinard, Ethan Chouinard, Adam Carmody, Allison Carmody, Matthew Gumprecht and Andrew Gumprecht; and one sister and brother-in-law, Penny and Kurt Spenard, of Bourbonnais.

In addition to her husband, Gerald Chouinard, she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; and one brother.

Private family services will be held. Interment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the Kankakee Humane Foundation, New Beginnings for Cats, Kankakee Valley Fire Academy Jerry Chouinard Memorial Scholarship Fund, or Kankakee Trinity United Methodist Church.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.