Barbara Barber

BOURBONNAIS — Barbara Jean Barber, 78, of Bourbonnais, passed away peacefully Nov. 22, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, with her daughters by her side.

She was born July 4, 1942, in Kankakee, the daughter of Alexander “Bud” Soucie and Burnice “Burn” (Lahners) Soucie.

Barbara graduated from St. Joseph Seminary and Charm Beauty School. She worked as a beautician, a dental assistant and an office manager before chronic illness forced her into early retirement.

Throughout her life, she enjoyed camping, fishing, listening to music, watching old Western TV shows, quilting, sewing, making all types of crafts and spending time with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed her time with her great-grandchildren, to whom she was affectionately known as “Grandma Nana.”

Surviving are her loving partner of the past 41 years, Kenneth D. Justice; two daughters and one son-in-law, Julie Barber and Randall Regnier, of Bourbonnais, and Joni and Kevin Goudreau, of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren, James and Nicole Goudreau, of Manteno, Justin Goudreau and Lindsay Blanchette, of Merrillville, and Jennifer Goudreau and Ryne Bessler, of Rockford; three great-grandchildren, Aubrie, Bryton and Chelsea Goudreau; one sister and brother-in-law, Delores “Lori” and Gary Winkel, of Martinton; one sister-in-law, Barbara (Battaglia) Soucie, of Bradley; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her brother, Roland A. Soucie; three stillborn children, Samuel, Jason and Jean; and her former husband, Billy R. Barber.

Despite her many lifelong health challenges, Barbara remained positive, and she never complained. Barbara was humble, kind and patient. She never had an unkind word to say about anyone. “The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind,” her family said.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Interment will be at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, until the 1 p.m. celebration of life at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines if you have not been fully vaccinated.

The family “would like to express our gratitude for the excellent care she received from her doctors, nurses, aides and home helpers throughout her illness.”

Memorials may be made to Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

