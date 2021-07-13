Olive Young

LINCOLN, Mo. — Olive Antoinette Young, 85, of Lincoln, Mo., passed away Dec. 27, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Mo.

She was born Aug. 11, 1935, in Pittsburgh, Pa., a daughter of Francis and Olive (Bayer) Kennedy.

Olive was baptized at the Church of Saint Basil on Sept. 8, 1935, and was confirmed May 12, 1947, at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Pittsburgh, Pa. She was raised in Pittsburgh and graduated from high school there.

On Nov. 10, 1951, in Winchester, Va., she was united in marriage to Eugene Arnold Young. This union was blessed with the gift of three children: Miragene, Eugene and James.

Olive owned Aroma Park Café in Aroma Park, many years ago. She lived in Lincoln, Mo., for the past 18 years, where she volunteered at the Christian Outreach for several years.

She enjoyed playing cards, raising Alaskan Malamutes and parakeets, and watching movies.

Surviving are a daughter, Mira Brosseau, of Bourbonnais; a son, James Gordon Young and Jessie, of Lincoln, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Gretchen Mayhood, Britney, Derek, Christopher and Hannah Young, and Matthew and Kaila Young; two stepgrandchildren, Andrew White and Samantha Corpening; two great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Jason Mayhood; and five stepgreat-grandchildren, Joslynn White, Emmaline Corpening, Jensen White, Marvin Corpening and Kinsley White.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Francis and Olive Kennedy; husband, Eugene Arnold Young; son, Eugene “Sonny” Arnold Young II; and grandson, Quinn Deon.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Funeral arrangements are by Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp, Mo.

