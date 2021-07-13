Death notices: July 13, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Jerry Glenzinski,</strong> 62, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (July 10, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

<strong>Wendell Townsend</strong>, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (July 10, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Faith Marie Billerbeck</strong>, 20, of Ashkum, were held July 3 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Faith passed away June 29, 2021. Pallbearers were Brian Jr., Steve Jr. and Rodney Billerbeck, Jason and Eric Bruner, Mike Neeland, T.J. Hanson and Mike Williams.

Funeral services for <strong>Diana L. Bowers</strong>, 72, of Chebanse, were held July 8 at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Diana passed away July 2, 2021. Burial was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were David and Brian Billingsley, Michael Jr. and Mike Alberts, Robert Bowers Jr., Craig Anderson and Greg Buss. Honorary pallbearers were Dylan Rieken and Matthew Bowers.

Funeral services for <strong>John “Jack” Kohl</strong>, 84, of Watseka, were held July 5 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with Joe Hughes officiating. Jack passed away June 30, 2021. Burial was in Prairie Dell Cemetery, Iroquois. Pallbearers were Connor and Chris Curry, Michael and Jonathon Kohl, Doug Dirks and Don Lindsey.

Funeral services for <strong>Wesley Vance Mullikin</strong>, who passed away at birth, were held July 8 at River Valley Christian Fellowship, Bourbonnais. Wesley passed away June 29, 2021, at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. He is the son of Jenilee and Jeffrey Mullikin, of Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements were by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.