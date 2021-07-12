KANKAKEE — Norman Graham, 87, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (July 7, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Feb. 27, 1934, in Arkansas, the son of Troy and Beatrice (Johnson) Graham. He married Nida Patalinghug on Jan. 27, 2013, in Kankakee.

Norman worked at Economy Lamp Works in Chicago as foreman. Through hard work and the success he brought to the company, he was promoted to vice president and general manager before purchasing the business in 1985. He relocated the business along with his family to downtown Kankakee in 1989.

He ministered for many years at two local nursing homes, Momence Meadows and Bourbonnais Terrace. Norman was devoted to his faith as a member of the Real Life Church of Kankakee. He was a servant of God who was dedicated to helping feed and serve anyone who lived in his community. Norman believed in leading by example and would give a person the shirt off of his back. He also actively donated his time to Fortitude Community Outreach in Kankakee.

Surviving are his loving wife, Nida Graham; his children, Gary (Iris) Graham, of Bradley, Tammy (Rod) Parchman, of Cunningham, Tenn., and Scott (Nicky) Graham, of Kankakee; a daughter-in-law, Jan Graham-Fritz, of Kankakee; 13 grandchildren, Jennifer (Nate) Stout, Melissa (Dave) O’Connor, Jessica (Kirk) Ogryzek, Dan Graham, Lauren (Anthony) Andre, Joshua Parchman, Tabitha Parchman, Caleb Parchman, Jesse Parchman, Miya (Andrew Petitgoue) Graham, Dylan Graham, Ethyn Graham and Clayton Graham; six great-grandchildren, Henry, Lassiyah, Lamere, Jaxson, Jamie and Jayson; three stepchildren, Anna Clay, of Indiana, Darlyn Thurman, of Mississippi, and Janice Davis, of California.

Preceding him in death were his loving wife of 49 years, Dorothy Graham (2002); his son, Terry Graham; siblings, Leon Graham, Vena Quigley, Irma Schaeffer and Tom Graham; and a grandson, Benjamin Parchman.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 12, at Real Life Church in Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, also at the church, until the 11 a.m. service. The Rev. Rod Parchman will officiate. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

In honor of Mr. Graham, please serve others as he would and pay it forward to your community while continuing to spread kindness. In honor of Mr. Graham, the family is requesting you bring a donation of hygiene products for Fortitude Community Outreach in Kankakee County.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Kankakee.