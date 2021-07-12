james creek

FRANKFORT — James L. Creek, 83, of Frankfort, passed away Thursday (July 8, 2021) at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet.

He was born Aug. 18, 1937, in Chebanse, the son of Roy and Nina Eva (Crowe) Creek. James married Carolyn Miller on Nov. 27, 1960, in Peotone.

James retired from Caterpillar in Joliet, where he worked as an electrician for 35 years.

He enjoyed being a Ham radio operator, operating under the call sign, N9FO.

Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Creek, of Frankfort; his son and daughter-in-law, James A. and Mary Creek, of Manhattan; his daughter and son-in-law, Jodi and Kirk Larson, of New York; his grandchildren, Elizabeth (Joe) Moore, Patrick (Amber) Creek, Thomas (Michelle) Creek and Garett Larson; his great-grandchildren, Michael, Jackson, Sadie and Isabella; three brothers, Robert (Judy) Creek, Glen (Joy) Creek and Terry (Joann) Creek; two sisters, Judy Creek and Linda (Larry) Hill; three sisters-in-law, Lorraine Creek, Elaine (the late Ronald) Artman and Lois Hamilton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and a brother, Ronald Creek.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 12, at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home in Peotone. Cremation rites will be accorded following services and inurnment will be in Manhattan Center Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

