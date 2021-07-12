Gust Anest

BOURBONNAIS — Gust J. Anest, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed into eternal life Friday (July 9, 2021).

Gust was born Feb. 16, 1925, in Bridgeport, Neb., the son of James and Stavroula (Berles) Anest, the third of nine children.

He attended Bridgeport High School, graduating with the class of 1943.

Two years following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, proudly serving our country in the Pacific Theater. Upon receiving his honorable discharge, he returned to the Bridgeport area to begin his career in farming and raising cattle.

On Nov. 16,1947, he was united in marriage to Dena Antonopoulos at The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Bayard, Neb. They were married nearly 73 years. She preceded him in death Jan. 15, 2020.

Gust’s greatest joy in life was his family, his faith and his love of the land to which he was an amazing steward. He enjoyed adopting new farming technology and was a lifelong student of his trade.

His incredible work ethic and business acumen provided him and his family a foundation that lives today through his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are three daughters and a son, Stella (Jim) Chingas, Jim (Dina) Anest, Paula (Eric) Wolfe and Tula (Jim) McDougal; grandchildren, Kosta (Trish) Chingas, Constantine (Constance) Anest, Nicholas Anest, Alexios Anest, AJ (Natalie) Wolfe, Jonathan (Mary) Wolfe, Christiana (James) Barabe and Evan McDougal; and great-grandchildren, Alexander Chingas, Ella Chingas, Demitra Anest, Nikolas Anest, Levi Wolfe, Theo Wolfe, Bailey Wolfe and Liam Wolfe.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Vasilaki Chingas; and brothers, Ted, Pete, Pat, Paul and Nick.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the following for exceptional compassion and care given to their father in past and recent years: Dr. John Post and staff of Morrill County Hospital, Bridgeport, Neb., Riverside Senior Citizens’ Living, Bourbonnais, Dr. Thomas Wroblewski and staff, Kankakee, Dr. Maytee Boonyapredee, Kankakee, Uplifted Care group, Miller Rehab of Riverside, and Father Nick Greanias, whose prayers and friendship were valued more than can be told.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Annuncation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee.

The family has requested that everyone in attendance at the visitation and funeral, please wear a face mask.

Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made in his name to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Bayard, Neb. or Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Kankakee.

“May his memory be eternal!,” his family said.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.