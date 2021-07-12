earnest graham

CLIFTON — Earnest “Ernie” Graham, 87, of Clifton, passed away Saturday (July 10, 2021) at his home.

He was born March 22, 1934, in Metropolis, the son of John and Marie (Joiner) Graham. Ernie married Rebecca Davis, in Anna, in July of 1954.

Surviving are his wife, Rebecca Graham, of Clifton; three sons, Charles “Ernie” (Diane) Graham, of Chattanooga, Tenn., Mike (Debra) Graham, of Ashkum, and William (Gloria) Graham, of Sammons Point; two daughters-in-law, Sue Graham, of Chebanse, and Jan “Denise” Graham, of Florida; one son-in-law, Randy Livesay, of Olmstead; 14 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two sons, John Graham and Robert Graham; one daughter, Rebecca Marie “Missy” Livesay; and one grandchild, Jessie Lee Saltzgiver.

He was a member of Christ Central Community Church, UAW and was the president of the Chicago Heights Autoworkers Credit Union. He worked at Texaco in Chebanse doing various duties.

Ernie enjoyed bowling, golfing, hunting and fishing.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, until the 3 p.m. funeral services at Clifton Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dan Shipton officiating.

Memorials may be made to Christ Central Community Church building fund.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.