Randolph Pombert Jr.

JACKSON, Mo. — Randolph L. Pombert Jr., “Bud,” 55, of Jackson, Mo., passed away June 30, 2021, in Burfordville, Mo.

Randolph was born Oct. 11, 1965, in Kankakee, the son of Randolph Pombert Sr. and Patricia (Long) Breymeyer.

He worked as a carpenter. He was also a volunteer fireman on the Whitewater Fire Department in Burfordville, Mo.

Surviving are daughters, Layne Pombert, of Jackson, Mo., and Morgan Pombert, of Jackson, Mo.; brother, Rusty and Lynn Tobey, of Herscher; sister, Nicole and Joe Smolkovich, of Herscher; and three grandchildren, Abby Locke, of Jackson, Mo., Ava Locke, of Jackson, Mo., and Analia Moore, of Jackson, Mo. Also surviving are his stepfather, Russ and Doris Breymeyer, of Benton, Mo.; stepsister, Rhonda and David Ratlidge, of Kelso, Mo., stepsister, Shana and Jayme Kight, of Marble Hill, Mo.; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceding him in death were, his father, Randolph Pombert Sr., mother, Patricia Breymeyer; infant brother, Dirk Pombert; maternal grandparents, Vester and Cleo Long; paternal grandparents, Bob and Eloise Pombert; and stepgrandparents, Lester and Esther Breymeyer.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Services took place July 6 at Liley Funeral Home in Marble Hill, Mo.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.