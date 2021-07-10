ST. ANNE — Mary Ann Pilotte, 95, of St. Anne, passed away Thursday (July 8, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born July 1, 1926, in St. Anne, the daughter of Clarence and Margaret Morrow Saathoff. Mary Ann married Ronald J. “Bud” Pilotte on Sept. 4, 1947, in St. Anne. He preceded her in death Nov. 26, 2005.

Surviving are her children, Ronald “Ron” (Michelle) Pilotte Jr., of Momence, Diana Pilotte Meehan, of Vail, Colo., Cindy (Bill) Marion, of Little Rock, Ark., Brian (Diane) Pilotte, of St. Anne, Carole Pilotte, of Flossmoor, and Dan Pilotte (Ivonie DaSilva), of Bolingbrook; a brother, Marvin (Judy) Saathoff, of Herscher; sister, Lynn (Larry) Mackin, of Kankakee; 16 grandchildren, Amy (Bryan), Michelle (Allen), Andrea (Jeremy), Zach (Krystal), Kyle, Chris, Jennifer (Robert), Meghan, Sean (Heather), Nick, Jeremy, Alex, Jack, Nick, Sarah and Austin; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Jerry, Donald, Thomas and Edmund “Tiny” Saathoff; and one son, Dennis Pilotte.

She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in St. Anne.

Mary Ann loved to garden, do embroidery and needle point, complete word searches, play cards, cook and especially loved spending time with family and friends.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Anne Catholic Church in St. Anne, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Committal services and inurnment will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery in St. Anne.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

