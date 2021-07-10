Marc Falkenhan

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. -- Marc H. Falkenhan, 71, of San Tan Valley, Ariz., passed away July 3, 2021, in San Tan Valley, Ariz. Marc passed away at his home, with family at his side, after a short illness.

He was born Feb. 8, 1950, in Kankakee, the son of Herman W. Falkenhan Jr. and Therese “Terry” (Settles) Falkenhan.

Marc retired from Metropolitan State University in Denver, Colo., after a 30-year career in computer information technology.

He served our country in the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Buchanan during the Vietnam War; and received numerous medals, including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Marc was a proud veteran, a true patriot and volunteered countless hours helping veterans and their families.

He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in San Tan Valley, Ariz., American Legion Riders, Joe Foss American Legion Post 97, and the Encanterra Veterans Club.

Marc enjoyed riding his Harley, cheering on the Chicago Cubs and watching old Westerns on TV.

He was a devoted son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. Marc was loved dearly and will be missed by all.

Surviving are his mother, Therese “Terry” Falkenhan, of Manteno; his devoted partner, Maureen Huffman; son, Marc P. Falkenhan, of Aurora, Colo.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jacob “Koot” and Carolyn Falkenhan Levy, of St. Anne, Scott and Pam Falkenhan, of Kankakee; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jill and Lambert “Sid” Kane, of Bradley, Kelly and Dennis Smith, of Litchfield Park, Ariz., and Jaymie Falkenhan, of Goodyear, Ariz.; and three grandchildren, Chloe Falkenhan, of Omaha, Neb., Callie Sherrier, of Littleton, Colo., and Caylee Falkenhan, of Des Moines, Iowa.

Preceding him in death were his father, Herman W. Falkenhan Jr.; and a son, Michael Falkenhan.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Interment will be at a later date in National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona with full military honors. An additional memorial service will be held at a later date in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made in Marc’s honor to any veteran’s organization.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Banner Hospitals and especially to the “angels” of Banner Hospice.