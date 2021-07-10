Madonna Hoffman

HERSCHER — Madonna J. Hoffman, 84, of Herscher, passed away March 19, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 14, 1935, in Herscher, the daughter of Lawrence and Genevieve (Schmidt) Emling. Madonna married Daniel P. Hoffman on June 30, 1956.

Madonna was a life-long resident of Herscher. She was also a life-long member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church where she was active in its CCW, having served as its president. She taught religious education classes, participated in various church ministries and was also a volunteer at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was valedictorian of her high school class and worked at Natural Gas Pipeline, Baker and Taylor, Herscher High School and Kankakee Federal Savings and Loan.

Madonna loved to spend time with her family and friends, winter in Arizona, travel, read, cook, crochet and latch hook. She was a fantastic wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Surviving are her husband, Daniel Hoffman, of Herscher; two sons, Douglas Hoffman, of Chicago, and Dean Hoffman, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; a granddaughter, Hayley Hoffman, of Dallas, Texas; two sisters, Patricia Devine, of Ventura, Calif., and Mary Lou Murphy, of Cabery; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Kenneth (Caroline) Emling, of Kankakee, Mike Emling, of Chatsworth, and Tom (Betty) Emling, of Cullom; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and a brother, Gerald Emling.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at St. Margaret Mary Church in Herscher. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., also at the church. Interment will follow in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Margaret Mary Church or the Herscher Firemen’s Association.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.