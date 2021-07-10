Mable Cullum

MOMENCE — Mable M. Cullum, 91, of Momence, passed away Wednesday (July 7, 2021), at her daughter’s home in Bourbonnais.

She was born Feb. 9, 1930, in Crystal Lake, the daughter of Frank and Minnie Landwer Becker. Mable married Johnny N. Cullum on June 7, 1952, in Crystal Lake. He preceded her in death May 25, 2020.

Surviving are sons, Johnny Cullum, of Tennessee, James Cullum, of Momence, and Kenneth Cullum, of Momence; daughters, Penny Smith, of Texas, Peggy Piña, of Momence, and Carol Neybert, of Bourbonnais, along with several grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Parkey Becker; two sisters, Lucille Freund and Betty Sorensen; a son, Jasee Cullum; a daughter, Lucille Cullum; and grandchildren, Holley Cullum and Heather Cullum.

Mable loved caring for her children and grandchildren.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence, with the Rev. Amy Smith officiating.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

