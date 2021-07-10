Joy Potratz

MARION — Joy R. Potratz, 73, of Marion and formerly of Kankakee, passed away June 29, 2021, at 8:04 a.m., at Herrin Hospital in Herrin.

Joy was born Sept. 6, 1947, in Kankakee, the daughter of Herbert and Mildred (Merkel) Potratz.

She retired from Howell Developmental Center where she was a nurse supervisor.

Surviving are her son, James Mitchell (Colleen), of Kevil, Ky.; two grandchildren, Johnny Graman (Erin) and Melody Manning (Katie); three great-grandchildren, Lacey and Owen Graman, and Harper Claire Manning; and cousin, Debbie Teubner.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Aroma Township, with the Rev. Tony Gatter officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at the cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion.

