GRANT PARK — Elaine Schoenwald, 93, passed away July 3, 2021, at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.

She was born March 15, 1928, in Grant Park, the daughter of Arno and Amanda (Meyer) Schroeder. She married Warren Schoenwald.

Elaine enjoyed participating in church activities and playing cards.

She worked for First Community Bank of Beecher; and was a homemaker.

Surviving are her sons, Gary (Carol) Schoenwald and Roger (Stanleigh) Schoenwald; a daughter-in-law, Beverly Schoenwald; a sister-in-law, Ardith Schroeder; nine grandchildren, Tina (James) Fink, Julia (Richard) Banko, Dawn (Ronald) Kuykendall, Holly (Adam) Boersma, Rachel Watkins, Kyle (Britany) Chism, Pamila (Scott Murphy) Collins, Christina Collins Outlander and Lyle (Colleen) Collins; 19 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her loving husband; a son, Wayne Schoenwald; her parents; brothers, Ronald Schroeder and Elyvern Schroeder.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, July 12, until the noon service at Hack-Jensen Funeral Home, Beecher, with the Rev. Tom Ewing officiating. Burial will be in Skyline Memorial Park in Monee.

Memorials may be made to St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, Beecher.