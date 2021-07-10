Daniel Wilson

KANKAKEE — Daniel S. “Danny” Wilson, 63, of Kankakee, passed away June 23, 2021, at Lake Moultrie Nursing Facility in Dorchester, S.C., after battling Parkinson’s disease.

He was born May 26, 1958, the son of Ronald and Janice Wilson, in San Diego, Calif., but grew up in Kankakee. His parents preceded him in death.

Danny was a devoted firefighter for the Kankakee Township Fire Department for more than 30 years. He was also employed and retired from Shell/Circle K station for more than 20 years.

He was very well liked by all that knew him. Danny was devoted to everything he did. He relocated to South Carolina after retirement to try and see something new.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Corrine Wilson; and a sister, Deanne “DD” Neal.

Surviving are three brothers, Rob Wilson, of Jacksonville, Fla., Tim and Fran Wilson, of Dorchester, S.C., and Jeremy and Amanda Wilson, of Joliet: two sisters, Nanine Dorst, of Castle Rock, Colo., and Sandy and Matt Furrow, of Kankakee. He had 16 nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.

Dan loved his family to no end. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed. RIP Danny! You’re finally home.

Funeral arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home, Inc., St. George, S.C.

