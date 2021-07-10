Allen Koch

MOMENCE — Allen R. Koch passed away May 15, 2021, at Momence Meadows Nursing Center in Momence.

He was born Feb. 20, 1950, in Peoria, the son of Dr. Roy and Mary Koch.

His family moved to Kankakee, where he lived most of his life.

Allen graduated from Eastridge High School and the University of Illinois.

Some of Allen’s high school friends may remember him as a fun-loving guy and a friend to all.

Allen unfortunately suffered from alcoholism, mental illness and homelessness most of his life, his family said.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving are his sister, Linda Lincoln; brother-in-law, Craig Lincoln; nephew, Chase Lincoln; and nieces, Stevi Lincoln and Ellee Lincoln.