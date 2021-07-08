Martha Lindgren-Magura

ST. ANNE — Martha A. Lindgren-Magura, 87, of St. Anne, passed away Tuesday (July 6, 2021) at Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee.

She was born June 2, 1934, in Oak Park, the daughter of Swan Sigfrid and Agda Marie Charlotta Hanson Lindberg. Martha married Jon C. Lindgren on Aug. 18, 1962, in Chicago. He preceded her in death Sept. 6, 1983. She later married David Magura in May of 1993, in Villa Park. He also preceded her in death, on May 4, 2008.

Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Erik Jon (Karol) Lindgren, of Burr Ridge, Leif Peter (Donna) Lindgren, of Westmont, and Björn Andrew (Jodie) Lindgren, of St. Anne; stepson and stepdaughters-in-law, Brian Edward (Kim) Magura, of Huntley, Michelle Magura, of Portland, Ore.; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Gemmel, of Des Plaines, and Ron Mayer, of Wabasso, Minn.; brother, Daniel Lindgren, of Rockford; 10 grandchildren, Max (Katherine) Lindgren, Annika Lindgren, Kirsten Lindgren, Linnea (Jose) Zamora, Dahlia Lindgren, Anders Lindgren, Emilie Lindgren, Britta Lindgren, Shannon Magura and Morgan Magura; and four great-grandchildren, Liam Lindgren, Wes Lindgren, Lucia Zamora and Olof Quackenbush.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lois Mayer; and stepson, Mark John Magura.

Martha had been a teacher at Walther Lutheran High School in Melrose Park.

She was a member of the Open Bible Center in Kankakee.

Martha enjoyed Bible studies, leading people to Jesus, attending garage sales and eating out.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, July 10, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. The Rev. Andrew Hansen will officiate. Interment will be in Glen Oak Cemetery, Hillside.

Memorials may be made to Open Bible Center in Kankakee.

