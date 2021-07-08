John Gerard

KANKAKEE — John Edward Gerard, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (July 6, 2021) at Citadel Care Center of Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Holy Rosary to be prayed at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at St. Rose of Lima Chapel in Kankakee, with the Rev. Andrew Clyne officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Memorials may be made for Masses.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.