Jack VanGilder

CENTRALIA — Jack A. VanGilder, 74, of Centralia, passed away Sunday (July 4, 2021), surrounded by his family.

He was born June 8, 1947, in Streator, the son of Jesse VanGilder and Thelma (Murphy) VanGilder. Jack married Janice Elaine Funkhouser on Nov. 13, 1971. She preceded him in death Oct. 28, 1991.

Surviving are his four children, Jack L. VanGilder and fiancé Sara Brashear, of Centralia, Roger VanGilder and fiancé Amy Myers, of Wamac, Connie VanGilder Gaston and husband Darin, of Kell, and Karen Eller and husband Eric, of Centralia; grandchildren, Gabby Eller, Trevor Eller, William Gaston, Ezra Gaston, Hanna Gaston, Landon VanGilder, Serena Erbes and little Alaina VanGilder on the way; a sister, Helen Wilkey, of Marion; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Janice Elaine VanGilder; he was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Thelma VanGilder; two grandchildren, Jacob Gaston and Janna Gaston; a brother, Jesse VanGilder; and two sisters, Donna Wills and Betty VanGilder.

Jack worked at Rockwell for 30 years prior to his retirement.

He enjoyed fishing. Jack was a member of the Centralia Moose Lodge. He was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Jack cherished the time he spent with his family, friends and his four-legged companion, Junior.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home in Centralia. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Centralia.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and will be accepted at Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home, 235 North Sycamore St., Centralia, IL 62801, 618-532-3523.

