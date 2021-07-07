Hilda Matthies

PEOTONE — Hilda Minna Maria Matthies, 102, of Peotone, passed away Sunday (July 4, 2021) with her family by her side.

She was born June 18, 1919, in Beecher, the daughter of Louie and Minne Sietz Wolkow. On Jan. 20 1940, she married Herbert W. Matthies.

In the early years of their marriage, they farmed in Beecher.

In 1948, they moved to Peotone and operated Matthies Consignment Sales in Peotone.

Together they had two children, Patricia and William.

Hilda was a strong and beautiful person, and even though life threw her many obstacles, she rose above every one of them. She always had a joke, a quick wit, and a story guaranteeing a smile or a raised eyebrow. She was a person who made friends anywhere she went, never met a stranger and was loved by many.

Surviving are her daughter, Patricia Harms Misner, of Bourbonnais; and a son, William H. (Bonnie) Matthies, of Peotone; grandchildren, Nathan (Krista) Matthies, of New Lenox, Meghan Matthies, of New Lenox, and Kris Harms, of Manteno; one stepgreat-grandson, Mike (Liz) Winn; three stepgreat-great-grandchildren, Cassie, Emily and Josh.

Preceding her in death were her parents; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Edna and Henry Bruns and Viola and Clarence Albers; her grandson, Brent Harms (March 8, 2021); and her husband, Herbert W. Matthies (July 20, 2009).

Hilda will be missed by many. She lived life to the fullest and saw the good in everyone. She loved to watch “Wheel of Fortune,” she was a Cubs fan and was on top of all current events. Hilda was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Peotone. After Herb retired from Ford Motor Company, they moved to Three Lakes, Wis. They owned and operated the Triangle Motel for 15 years before moving back to Peotone to be with family after she was diagnosed with macular degeneration. Hilda always loved receiving calls and visits from her grandchildren. She loved all her family very much and appreciated all of them.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home in Peotone. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, also at the funeral home. Interment will be in Peotone Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

