Fedora Capriotti

ST. ANNE — Fedora T. Capriotti, 94, of St. Anne, passed away Sunday (July 4, 2021) at her home.

She was born Aug. 18, 1926, in Chicago Heights, the daughter of Nazareno and Gemma (Castaletti) Pignotti. Fedora married Emil P. Capriotti on Sept. 21, 1947, in Chicago Heights. He preceded her in death Oct. 16, 1992.

Fedora was a homemaker. She was a past member of Kankakee Women’s Club, St. Anne Catholic Church Choir, Sons of Italy and St. Anne Sodality. Fedora was a past volunteer of the Alive Adult Literacy program as a tutor. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing the piano.

She traveled extensively throughout Europe and the United States. She enjoyed reading and cooking. Most of all, she enjoyed attending all her grandchildren’s activities.

Fedora was known for her kind and generous spirit. She was adored by her children and grandchildren and loved by many.

She was a parishioner of St. Anne Catholic Church.

Surviving are two sons, Emile Capriotti Jr., of Kankakee, and Claude Capriotti, of St. Anne; one daughter and son-in-law, Gilda and Mark Barrett, of Bourbonnais; two grandchildren, Zachary Barrett, of Ft. Myers, Fla., and Emilia Capriotti, of Kankakee; one brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law, Jasper and MaryJane Capriotti, of Bourbonnais, and Eleanor Pignotti, of Naperville; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Emil P. Capriotti; she was preceded in death by three brothers, Louis Pignotti, Ezio Pignotti and Alfio Pignotti; one sister, Mary Jacobucci; three sisters-in-law, Grace Lenard, Ruth Pignotti and Doelores Capriotti; and two brothers-in-law, Fred Capriotti Sr. and Guy Jacobucci.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, at St. Anne Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Assumption Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum in Glenwood.

Memorials may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

