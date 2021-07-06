Jerry Birkey

BOURBONNAIS — Jerry R. Birkey, 71, of Bourbonnais and formerly of Mt. Zion, passed away Friday (July 2, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Jerry was born March 15, 1950, in Peoria; the son of Elmer and Mary Lou (Ritthaler) Birkey. Jerry married Sherry McKelvey on Jan. 12, 1980, at Zion United Methodist Church in Pekin.

Jerry was a devout Christian who loved his fellow man and God; and he served in various positions at different churches over the years.

He worked as the principal of Morrisonville High School for five years and then served as an administrator for Mt. Zion Junior High School for 21 years. Jerry had a passion for mentoring his students and took more than 2,000 students to Disney over his career, earning himself the nickname “Mr. Disney” from his students.

During his career as an educator, Jerry was very involved with the IESA for 17 years where he served on the board and was a former president. After retiring, Jerry was elected to the Mt. Zion School Board.

He was an avid Cubs fan, Notre Dame Football fan, and longstanding proud fan of Olivet Nazarene University men’s basketball.

Jerry enjoyed traveling, but most of all loved his family and lived to spoil his grandchildren.

Surviving are his loving wife of 41 years, Sherry; his children, Stephanie (Lee) Reffey, of Irving, Texas, Zachary (Briley) BIrkey, of Monee, and Nick (Ashley) Birkey, of Bourbonnais; five grandchildren, Parker, Creighton, Maddon, Layla and Scotlyn Birkey; his mother, Mary Lou Birkey, of Morton; a brother, Terry Birkey, of Deer Creek; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and a beloved uncle and aunt, Bob and Dar Schimmelpfennig.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Birkey.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at River Valley Christian Fellowship, 800 N 2000E Road, Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at River Valley Christian Fellowship. Jerry will be laid to rest in Groveland Evangelical Mennonite Cemetery in Groveland at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 7.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

