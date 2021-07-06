MANTENO — Harvey Ortega, 59, of Manteno, passed away Friday (July 2, 2021) at his home.

He was born July 15, 1961, in Chicago, the son of Carnation and Pascuala (Rios) Ortega. Harvey married Nancy Busam on Sept. 26, 1982, in Tinley Park.

Harvey was an employee of Phalanx Family Services, although he claimed to be “semi-retired.” He was a longtime employee of Boys and Girls Club of Chicago, working there for 25 years.

Harvey most enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He brought joy everywhere he went. There were no strangers to Harvey, just friends he hadn’t met yet. And of course, he enjoyed long walks down the aisles of Costco.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy, of Manteno; his mother, Pascuala, of Manteno; one son and daughter-in-law, Peter (Taylor) Ortega, of Manteno; two daughters and sons-in-law, Amy (Jason Lemberg) Ortega, of Chicago, Jaclyn (Paul) Katsolis, of Peoria, Ariz.; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Christine (Benjamin) Cahue, of Chicago, Belinda (Jose) Vasquez, of Texas; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Carnation “Jr” (Sandra) Ortega, of Broomfield, Colo., Peter (Belvia) Ortega, of Corpus Christie, Texas, John (Joyel) Ortega, of Clermont, Fla.; and five grandchildren, Colton, Benjamin, Harvey, Charlotte and Elliotte.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno. Deacon Robert Morris will officiate.

Please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines if you have not been fully vaccinated.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.