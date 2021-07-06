Eric Forehand

MORRIS — Eric Paul Forehand, 48, of Morris, passed away unexpectedly Friday (July 2, 2021) in Ladysmith, Wis.

He was born Dec. 7, 1972, in Lincoln, the son of David and Paulette (nee Curl) Forehand.

He graduated from Manteno High School with the class of 1991 and later graduated from Kankakee Community College.

Eric was a project coordinator for Omega Partners Joliet.

He married Merridy J. Rogers on Feb. 1, 1997, at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Kankakee. Together they had two daughters and made their home in Morris.

Eric was a sportsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He liked spending time on “projects” around his house and on his cars.

He was born on Pearl Harbor Day, and as a result, became a World War II buff.

Eric was also an avid Chicago Bears fan. Most of all, Eric was a devoted son, husband and father.

Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Merridy Forehand, and his daughters, Erica and Kaitlyn Forehand, all of Morris; and his parents, David and Paulette Forehand, of Ladysmith, Wis.

Visitation will from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Ferrari Funeral Chapel, 1044 Ferrari Drive, Coal City. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, also at the funeral chapel, with the Rev. Bradley Shumaker officiating. Burial will follow in Sample Cemetery in Morris.

Funeral arrangements are by Ferrari Funeral Services of Coal City.

