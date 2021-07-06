Diana Bowers

CHEBANSE — Diana L. Bowers, 72, of Chebanse, passed away Friday (July 2, 2021) at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

She was born March 15, 1949, in Kankakee, the daughter of Duane and Jennie (Sroka) Mathy. She married Kenneth J. Bowers on Feb. 15, 1969, in Chebanse. He survives.

In addition to her husband, Ken, she is survived by two sons, Duane Bowers, of Clifton, and Darin Bowers (Kerry Janesky), of Urbana; one daughter, Jill (Tim) Rieken, of Clifton; nine grandchildren, Kaitlin, Mariah, Matthew and Jenna Bowers, Mariana and Dylan Rieken, and Zoe, Jade and Kate Bowers; one great-grandchild, Sylvia Rieken; two sisters, Karen (Hap) Billingsley and Janis (Richard) Buss, and one brother, Mike (Dawn) Mathy, all of Chebanse; three sisters-in-law, Rita (Roger) West, Marilyn Gorun and Patricia Moore; one brother-in-law, Robert Bowers; one aunt, Dorothy Riebe; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Diana graduated from Clifton Central High School in 1967.

She retired after being an executive secretary at Gould National Battery in Kankakee for more than 27 years.

Diana was a member of Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse.

She was the vice president of the Clifton Community Food Pantry and served on the board for more than 18 years. Diana was also a member of the Chebanse Community Building Board.

Diana loved spending time with family and friends, and especially her children and grandchildren. She was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, loved watching PGA Golf, and enjoyed bowling, playing cards and traveling.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Linda Mathy; and one brother-in-law, Joel Gorun.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating.

Private graveside services will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Clifton Community Food Pantry or the wishes of the family.

