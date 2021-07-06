Allen Carley

DANFORTH — Allen J. Carley, 101, of Danforth and formerly of Milford, passed away June 27, 2021, at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

He was born June 2, 1920, in Crescent Township, a son of Adam J. and Ollie C. Smith Carley. Allen married Velma E. Scheiwe in the same house in rural Milford that he was born, on Dec. 25, 1941; and they were blessed with nearly 78 years of marriage. Velma preceded him in death Oct. 24, 2019.

Survivors include, Dr. Leon (Janet) Carley, of South Beloit, Verla Carley, of Milford, Bonita Rajala, of Watseka, Virginia (Bob) Buhr, of Milford, and Kenton (Lisa) Carley, of Milford; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, LaVern Carley; one sister, Dorothy Werkau; one son, Russell Carley; two grandsons, Jeffrey Buhr and Scott Carley; one daughter-in-law, Shari Carley; and one son-in-law, Bruce Rajala.

Allen spent his childhood in the rural Milford area attending the Prairie Center one-room grade school through 8th grade. He attended Woodland High School, Crescent High School and graduated from Watseka Community High School in 1937. After high school, he graduated from the Utility Engineering Institute in Chicago.

Farming was his passion and profession his entire life. He was a director of the Iroquois County Soil and Conservation for several years, charter member of Professional Farmers of America, member of the Farm Bureau, was a drainage commissioner for 30 years, and past member of the Farmers Union. Allen received many tractor pulling awards over the years, including 1st place Points Trophy and 2nd place trophy for National Corns Growers Association. In 1953, he organized Little League in Crescent City and coached Little League, Babe Ruth League, and American Legion Baseball for many years.

Allen was a lifetime member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Crescent City and active in many organizations within the church, especially Men in Mission where he served as president. He was secretary of the building committee during the church addition and was the oldest member of St. Peters Dartball Team.

He became active in golf during his later years and was a past member of Shagbark, Grandview, and Shewami Country Club.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10, until the noon funeral services at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Crescent City, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Burial will be in St. Peters Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Prairieview Lutheran Home, Iroquois Memorial Hospice, or the charity of the donor’s choice.

