Marilyn Freeman

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. — Marilyn Kay Freeman, 74, of Lawrenceburg, Tenn. and formerly of Kankakee, passed away June 11, 2021, at Southern Tennessee Regional Medical Center.

She was of the Baptist faith.

Originally from Kankakee, and Jay, Okla., she moved to Tennessee in 2013 to live with her daughter, Sheri’s family, where she lived out the remainder of her days.

She was a member of the Kankakee Valley AVERT Team (CB Club), which organized many benefits to raise money to support the mentally handicapped throughout the years.

In her spare time, Marilyn enjoyed making baby blankets for the hospital and lap blankets for the local NHC nursing home.

She was an avid bowler and fisherwoman. Marilyn also loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Larry Neal Freeman; her mother, Elizabeth Marie Johnson; her father, Charles Johnson; and her sister, Mary Eddy.

Surviving are her three daughters, Nanette Freeman (Debbie Wendling), Sheri West (Richard) and Penny Sue Trout (Timothy); her five grandchildren, Nicole Lynn, Austin Larry, Montana Marie, Kayla Sue and Ryan Ray; and her seven great-grandchildren, Giada Nicole, India Rose, Luca Andrew, Lincoln River, Thathcher Dean, Elliot Grey and Robert Eugene.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, in Tolliver Cemetery in Louisville, Ill.