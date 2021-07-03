KANKAKEE — Larry Hale, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (June 28, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, July 10, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee, with Pastor Howard Wills Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

