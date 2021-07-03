BOURBONNAIS — Joseph Argyelan, 73, passed away peacefully at Citadel Bourbonnais nursing and rehabilitation facility.

Joseph was born April 21, 1948, in Gary, Ind., the son of Joseph and Anna Feistling. Joseph, known to family and friends as “JoJo,” or “Uncle J,” was a very proud employee of Kankakee County Training Center, residing and cared for in their Community Integrated Living Arrangement (CILA) group home settings for 20 years.

He was probably the most loyal Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan.

Joseph enjoyed model trains and making latch-hook crafts and rugs, giving them all away as gifts for family and friends.

JoJo was most proud of his family, especially his nephews and nieces: Michael (Kirsten) Argyelan, Mark (Angie Serafini) Argyelan, Alex (Whitney) Argyelan and Adam (Danni Bruffy) Argyelan. He cherished family relationships and family reunions. In addition to his nephews and nieces, he is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Alice Argyelan; sister, Kathryn Morse; and many wonderful in-laws, cousins, great-nephews and nieces, and family friends.

A private family service will be held.

Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Training Center – CILA Staff Appreciation Fund – in appreciation for the tender and consistent care they gave Joseph and continue to give the disabled men and women in the community.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

