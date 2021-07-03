WATSEKA — John “Jack” Kohl, 84, of Watseka, passed away Wednesday (June 30, 2021) at Piper City Rehab and Living Center.

He was born June 23, 1937, in Watseka, the son of Henry and Nettie (McCloskey) Kohl. His parents preceded him in death; as did one brother, Jerry Kohl; and one nephew, Mark Kohl.

Jack married Mary Dubea on Oct. 11, 1969, in Iroquois. She survives.

Also surviving are one son, John (Kathy) Kohl, of Woodstock; one daughter, Kim (Ryan) Zufall, of New Berlin; and six grandchildren, Meghan and Anna Zufall, John and Katie Kohl, and Evan and Derek Ambre.

Jack served in the U.S. Navy.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Watseka.

Jack was employed at Uarco for 42 years as a proof assembler.

He was an avid Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks fan.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Monday, July 5, until the noon funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Joe Hughes will officiate. Burial will follow in Prairie Dell Cemetery in Iroquois, with graveside military rites by Watseka American Legion Post 23 and Iroquois County VFW Post 7450.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.

