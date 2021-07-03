Fredrick Mancuso

BOURBONNAIS — Fredrick J. Mancuso, 78, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (July 1, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Jan. 6, 1943, in Kankakee, the son of Philip and Doris (Lade) Mancuso. Fred married Linda Walsh on Aug. 22, 1970, at St. George Catholic Church.

Fred was a former employee of National Tea Grocery and retired from Belson’s Steel Center, where he was the manager for new steel sales.

He was a graduate of Kankakee High School.

Fred was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Ford Mustang Club. He was a former board member of Easter Seals, where he was involved in Special Olympics.

He enjoyed gardening, hunting and snowmobiling. Most of all, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Fred was a parishioner of St. George Catholic Church.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Mancuso, of Bourbonnais; two sons and one-daughter-in-law, Eric Mancuso, of Bourbonnais, and Adam and Anna Mancuso, of Chicago; one daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Jeremy Wilkey, of Bourbonnais; five grandchildren, Isabella, Olivia, Zoe, Kaylin and Logan; one brother and two sisters-in-law, Thomas and Carlene Mancuso, of Kingsport, Tenn.; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Rita and John Mroz, of Bourbonnais, Mark and Michele Walsh, of Bourbonnais, Patty Walsh, of Kansas City, Mo., Margaret Walsh, of Indiana, Cheryl Mancuso, of Kankakee, and Charles Dubie, of Manteno.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Paul Mancuso and Joseph Mancuso; and one sister, Mary Ann Dubie.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Burial will follow in St. George Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Manor or St. George Catholic Church.

