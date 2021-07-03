Faith Billerbeck

ASHKUM — Faith Marie Billerbeck, 20, of Ashkum, passed away Tuesday (June 29, 2021).

She was born Sept. 7, 2000, in Kankakee, the daughter of Brian and Cheryl (Gullquist) Billerbeck Sr. Her parents survive.

Other survivors include one brother, Brian (Nikki) Billerbeck Jr., of Chebanse; one sister, Misti Billerbeck, of Massachusetts; one nephew, Carson Goben; one niece, Grace Billerbeck; her companion dog, Copper; along with many aunts and uncles.

Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Merle and Opal Gullquist and Homer “Pete” and Darlene Billerbeck; and one uncle, Mickey Gullquist.

Visitation will be from noon on Saturday, July 3, until the 4 p.m. funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. The Rev. Kene Whybrew will officiate.

