Charlene Cannon

MANTENO — Charlene Leona (Wood) Cannon, 86, of Manteno, passed away June 24, 2021, at her home.

She was born July 9, 1936, in Kankakee, the daughter of Charles and Leona (Splear) Wood. Charlene married Richard Cannon on Aug. 15, 1951, in Corinth, Miss.

Charlene was a school bus driver for Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, worked in the office at Meadow Gold Ice Cream Company and retired from Birmingham Steel Corporation.

She enjoyed crafting and camping.

Surviving are her two daughters, Krystal (Jerry) Alberts, of Ashkum, and Laura (David) Butz, of Kankakee; a grandson, Justin (Kendra) Blanchette, of St. George; two granddaughters, Tasha Blanchette, of Bourbonnais, and Kalyn Alberts, of Ashkum; six great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Donna Wood.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Richard Cannon; a brother, Richard Wood; and her parents.

A celebration of life will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home, Manteno.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.