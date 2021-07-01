Death notices: July 1, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Arville “Jim” Bunting,</strong> 82, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday (June 29, 2021) in Morris. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Nathan D. Carmical,</strong> 37, formerly of St. Anne, passed away June 22, 2021, in Phoenix, Ariz.

<strong>Kenneth E. Riddell Jr.</strong>, 60, of Chebanse, passed away June 4, 2021, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Patricia Rone</strong> 66, of Conroe, Texas, passed away Monday (June 28, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Hattie Whitlow,</strong> 82, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (June 29, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Merton L. Cnudde</strong>, 81, of Clifton, were held June 24 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable, with the Rev. Vern Arseneau officiating. Merton passed away June 19, 2021. Burial was in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in L’Erable. Pallbearers were Klint Hall, John and Sam Gravelle, Jose Munoz, Tom Schelling and Jay Silfies. Honorary pallbearers were Larry Behrends and Larry Immke.

Funeral services for <strong>Robert “Louie” and Nancy Conover,</strong> 83 and 84 respectively, of Monument, Colo., were held June 21 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Robert passed away May 1, 2021. Nancy passed away May 25, 2021. Burial was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Funeral services for <strong>Jean Curlee</strong>, 80, of Bradley, were held June 18 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Jean passed away June 14, 2021.

Funeral services for <strong>Cricket-Roger Hanford Jr.,</strong> 48, of Watseka, were held June 23 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Wayne Meyer officiating. Cricket-Roger passed away June 14, 2021. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Janifa Neiman, John Parks, Steve and Rocky Houser, James Jeffries, Tony Bennett, William Clingenpeel Jr., Wayne Shumpert and Jerry Godby.

Memorial services for <strong>Terry L. Knorr-McGill</strong>, 57, of Bourbonnais, were held June 25 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Terry passed away Jan. 28, 2021.

Memorial services for <strong>Harry Arthur Turrell</strong>, 80, of Bradley, were held June 26 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Harry passed away Nov. 29, 2020.