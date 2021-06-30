Ronald Palmateer

BOURBONNAIS — Ronald Laverne Palmateer, 91, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (June 27, 2021) in Kankakee.

He was born Jan. 28, 1930, in Kankakee, the son of Chester and Evelyn Newby Palmateer.

Ronald married Gloria Vrolyk on June 15, 1952, in Kankakee.

He was a barber.

Ronald enjoyed golfing, bowling and doing yard work.

He served in the U.S. Army Air Force for three years and served in the U.S. Navy for four years, from 1951 to 1954.

He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are his wife, Gloria Palmateer, of Bourbonnais; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Kevin Palmateer, of Bourbonnais, and Greg and Gina Palmateer, of Ft. Myers, Fla.; one daughter, Sheryl Palmateer, of Bourbonnais; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Kenneth and Judy Palmateer, of Michigan, and Paul Palmateer, of Florida; two grandchildren, Joshua Palmateer, of Bourbonnais, and Janelle (Palmateer) Cole, of Colorado; and two great-grand-children, Tyler Palmateer and Alexia Cole.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, James Palmateer.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, July 1, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Faith Baptist Church in Bourbonnais. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

