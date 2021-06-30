Betty Decker

MANTENO — Betty L. Decker, R.N., 83, formerly of Kankakee, passed away Monday (June 28, 2021) at her home in Manteno.

She was born June 3, 1938, in Kankakee, the daughter of Lester and Eileen (Boudreau) Billings.

Betty is a graduate of St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in Joliet, and worked as a Registered Nurse for more than 40 years. She began her nursing career at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, where she worked for three years, before moving to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, when it opened in 1964. She remained at Riverside for 30 years until she moved to Arizona. She retired from Scottsdale Memorial Hospital in Arizona in 2000.

She enjoyed crocheting, and doing crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.

Betty was a longtime parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee, and most recently a parishioner of St. John Paul II Catholic Church.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Maurice and Amanda Decker Jr., of Cudahy, Wis.; two daughters and one son-in-law, Christine and Richard Nichols, of Kankakee, and Cynthia Decker-Arseneau, of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Joshua Nichols, Jacob (Grace Metz) Nichols, Morissa (Sean) Glomb, Max Arseneau, Payton Decker, Maurice D. “Trey” Decker III, Ronald Decker and Jillian Decker; one brother, Gary Billings, of Bradley; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one infant son, Lester Earl Decker; one brother, Stanley Sirota; and one sister, Myra Laymon.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, until the 11 a.m. memorial Mass at at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Chapel in Kankakee. The Rev. Ray Lescher will celebrate the Mass. Inurnment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.