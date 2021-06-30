Barbara Jenkins

KANKAKEE — Barbara L. Jenkins, 59, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (June 25, 2021) at her home.

She was born Aug. 22, 1961, in Kankakee, the daughter of Donald and Ruth (Rainbolt) Jenkins.

Barbara worked as the assistant supervisor of produce at Jewel in Kankakee. She was a 1979 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

Surviving are three sisters, Jeanne Jenkins (Heinz Klemm), of Kankakee, Elizabeth Jenkins, of Kankakee, and Donna Ruth Jenkins, of Kankakee; two nephews, Travis Battrell, of Kankakee, and Harrison Battrell, of Kankakee; and four great-nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents and grandparents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, July 2, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A graveside service will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

