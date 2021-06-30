Anthony Gray

KANKAKEE — Anthony “Death Row” Gray, 60, of Kankakee, passed away June 22, 2021, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born in Kankakee, the son of Earl White and Louise Ford.

Anthony was employed with John Thompson Moving Company as a mover, and a production worker through various temp agencies.

He loved singing, doing karaoke and wooing the crowd with his raspy voice, and spending time with family. Tony also had a crazy signature dance that everyone loved watching him do. His life was tragically snatched away from him on June 22, 2021.

He leaves to cherish his fond memory, 15 brothers, John Gray, of Bloomington, Ken (Karen) Ford, of Duluth, Ga., Robert Earl (Dawne) Hill, of Florida, Raoul White, of Mississippi, Daryl Hardy and Earl Lane, both of Kankakee, Lamar Scott, of Texas, Tyrone Henry and Craig (Nancy) Jackson, all of Minnesota, Darrell Jackson and Brent White, of Nevada, John Claude Fifer, of Illinois, Chris Jackson, of Illinois, Eric Sanders, of Arizona, and Blair Hudson, of Wisconsin; seven sisters, Lisa Kay (Willie) Sangster Gould, Sherrie Carr and Jamilah (Alfred) Criswell, all of Kankakee, Shawna Myart and Brittani (Doron) McCarther, all of Georgia, Kymberlie Henry, of Nevada, and Letreace Ann (Buster) Jackson, of Pennsylvania; aunts, Vera Gray-Franks and Damita Love, of Kankakee, and Margaret Love, of Florida.; uncles, Walter Gray and Demetris Love, both of Kankakee, and the McNeal and Williams family; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Awaiting his arrival are his parents, two brothers, nine uncles, two aunts, maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at Second Baptist Church, Kankakee. Rev. Jimmy West will be officiating. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

All CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.