Scott Varvel

KANKAKEE — Scott C. Varvel, 65, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (June 27, 2021) in Kankakee.

He was born June 15, 1956, in Kankakee, the son of Charles and Sharon (Stevenson) Varvel.

Scott was a 1974 graduate of Eastridge High School in Kankakee, and a 1975 graduate of Diver’s Training Academy in Fort Pierce, Fla. He was on the swim team during his high school years. He retired from Local 444 Ironworkers, after 38 years. Scott served as commander for the Sons of the American Legionnaires for many years and was a member of the Aroma Park American Legion Post 1019.

He enjoyed doing outdoor activities, including fishing and boating. Scott enjoyed cooking, fixing things and riding his motorcycle. He especially loved spending time with his family and hosting cookouts.

Surviving are his parents, Charles and Sharon Varvel, of Kankakee; two sons, Jason Varvel, of Manteno, and Jonathan Varvel, of Kankakee; one daughter, Nicole Varvel, of Manteno; six grandchildren, Kylie, AJ, Gavin, Declin, Levi and Liana; two aunts, Valerie Long, of Manteno, and Shelby Lamie, of Chebanse; along with several cousins and good friends.

Preceding him in death were his brother, Robert Varvel; his paternal grandparents, Charles and Peggy Varvel; maternal grandparents, Robert and Marjorie Stevenson; and one aunt, Diana Stevenson.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Christopher Hines officiating. Burial will follow in Aroma Township Cemetery in Aroma Park.

Memorials may be made to the Aroma Park American Legion Post 1019.

A dinner will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Aroma Park American Legion in memory of Scott.

