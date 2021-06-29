Death notices: June 29, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Betty L. Decker, RN,</strong> 83, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (June 28, 2021) at Heritage Woods nursing home of Manteno. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Larry Hale</strong>, 65, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (June 28, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Terrence Maiden,</strong> 50, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (June 25, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Jane Ellen Schmalz</strong>, 76, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (June 24, 2021) at home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Delores M. Weisbecker,</strong> 87, of Watseka and formerly of St. Anne, passed away on Sunday (June 27, 2021) at Watseka Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>William H. Flageole Jr.</strong>, 90, of Herscher, were held June 22 at Assumption BVM Catholic Church in Ashkum, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. William passed away June 18, 2021. Burial was in Ashkum Catholic Cemetery, Ashkum. Pallbearers were Scott, Josh and Steven Schunke, Mike Mosier, Travis Rabideau and Randy Gerdes.

Funeral services for <strong>Dennis H. Jepson</strong>, 80, of Chebanse, were held June 22 at Zion Lutheran Church in Clifton, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Dennis passed away June 16, 2021. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Mitch Geister, David Palmer, Russell Rosenboom, Evan Gregg, Aaron Langlois and Scott Sproat.

Funeral services for <strong>Sue Latimer,</strong> 73, of Sheldon, were held June 22 at First Christian Church, Watseka, with the Rev. Roy Johnson officiating. Sue passed away June 16, 2021. Burial was in Sugar Creek Cemetery, Stockland. Pallbearers were Craig Cheever, Vince Huff, Roger Light, Greg McKinney, Wade Clemmons and Darrell Frederickson.

Memorial services for <strong>Judith “Judy” O’Loughlin</strong>, 83, of Manteno, were held June 15 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. Deacon Jim Kelley officiated. Judy passed away May 2, 2020. Inurnment was in St. Joseph Cemetery in Manteno.

Funeral services for <strong>Patricia E. Schatz</strong>, 66, of Kankakee, were held June 21 at Zion Lutheran Church in Clifton, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Patricia passed away June 15, 2021. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Jamie and Trent Wilking, Tim Slach, Chad Hertz, Dan Brough and Josh Beasley.