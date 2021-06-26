Susan Lagesse

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Susan Claire Lagesse, 78, of Columbia, S.C., and formerly of Bradley, passed away June 6, 2021, at Pelham Parkway Nursing Home in Pelham, Ga.

A private celebration of life was held June 7, 2021.

Susan was born to Carl and Dorothy Perkinson on April 20, 1943, in Indianapolis. Her parents preceded her in death.

She was a caregiver to the elderly and it was one of the many joys in her life. Susan loved her children and grandchildren and her life partner, Lisa.

Susan was a caring, loving and wonderful mother and grandmother and would do anything for her family. Having so many children and grandchildren, remembering all of their birthdays was not an easy task, but no matter what, she always remembered them, late or not.

Survivors include her children, Troy Marcukaitis (Gail), of Lumberton, Miss., Michael Marcukaitis (Sandie), of Peotone, Bradley Marcukaitis (Diane), of Kankakee, Valarie Lagesse, of Greenville, S.C., Allison Glover (Tommy), of Cairo, Ga,; and her life partner, Lisa Arn, of Columbia, S.C. She also had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she loved showing off and bragging about.

The family would like to extend a personal thank you to the doctors and staff at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville, Ga., and the staff at Pelham Parkway Nursing Home in Pelham, Ga.