Ruthie Calvin

KANKAKEE — Ruthie M. Calvin, 80, of Kankakee, passed away June 12, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, July 1, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Second Baptist Church, Kankakee. Bishop Stan L. Jones Sr. will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Ruthie Mae Calvin was born Jan. 13, 1941, in Webb, Miss., the first of six children born to Milton Turner Sr. and Joeanner Byrd.

She attended Higgins High School in Clarksdale, Miss. She was united in holy matrimony to Alfred Calvin Jr. on Dec. 21, 1957, and their daughter, Joyce, was born.

Ruthie was baptized, and was a member of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as a mother of the church and on the mothers’ board. Ruthie had the designation of Eastern Star, which she obtained while in Clarksdale.

She held the position of mental health technician supervisor, and for 54 years worked at the former Kankakee State Hospital, and later as a caregiver for the Jack Charlton family.

She was a resident of Kankakee for 56 years. Ruthie enjoyed spending her time crocheting, cooking, listening to music and as an avid fan of the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Bears. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed helping others.

Mrs. Calvin leaves to cherish her memory, her dear daughter, Joyce Calvin Harmon, of Kankakee; sons, Alford and Rosella Calvin-Thomas, of Kankakee, Stanley Sr. and Miriam Jones, of Philadelphia, Miss., and Albert Larry Sr., of Chelan, Wash.; her siblings, Milton (Vanessa) Turner Jr., of Kankakee, Leroy (Gloria) Turner Sr., of Greenwood, Miss., John (Flora) Gordon, of West Memphis, Ark., Isaac (Sherry) Welch, of Tunica, Miss., Leon Wilson, of Lula, Miss., Delores (Wiley Sr.) Watts, of Lawton, Okla., Mildred (Greg) Buchannan, of Tutwiler, Miss., Linda (Lonnie) Johnson, of Columbus, Miss., and Doretha Turner, of Clarksdale, Miss.; a sister-in-law, Estella Calvin, of Kankakee; and good friends, Minnie Springer, Bettie White and Vivian Washington, all of Kankakee; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; as well as a host of extended family and friends.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Alfred Calvin Jr.; her parents, Milton Turner Sr. and Joeanner Byrd; a brother, Percy Turner; a sister, Mary Lee Montgomery; and her son-in-law, Eddie Harmon Jr.

