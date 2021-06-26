BOURBONNAIS — Rosemary Hendrick, 88, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (June 23, 2021) after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

She was born May 26, 1933, the daughter of Harold and Margaret (Tufts) McDonald. Rosemary married Kenneth Eugene Hendrick in 1951, in Jacksonville, Fla. He preceded her in death Jan. 27, 1993.

Rosemary had the heart of a pastor’s wife. She liked to play hymns on the piano. Rosemary’s greatest joy was our Savior, Jesus Christ. She enjoyed helping anyone in need.

Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Kirt (Deborah) Hendrick, of Bourbonnais, and Jason (Melissa) Hendrick, of West Lafayette, Ind.; and five grandchildren, Brendan (Noël Huntzinger), Erin, Emily, Nate and Sophia.

In addition to her husband, Kenneth, she was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Harold “Don” and Ron.

Memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. Monday, June 28, until the 3 p.m. memorial service at First Church of the Nazarene, Kankakee, with the Rev. Cindi Schimmelpfennig officiating.

Rosemary will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Kenneth Eugene, at a later date in Fort Sheridan National Cemetery, Lake Forest.

Memorials may be made to Butterfield Memory Care, 1485 Butterfield Trail, Kankakee. The family wishes to thank them for their special care of Rosemary.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

