Roscella Piper

HERSCHER — Roscella Katherine Piper, 102, of Herscher and formerly of Bonfield, passed away Thursday (June 24, 2021) at Harvest View Assisted Living in Herscher.

She was born April 16, 1919, in Herscher, the daughter of Henry and Clara Bronner Wesemann. Roscella married James “Jim” Piper on July 16, 1950, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher. He preceded her in death Aug. 24, 2003.

Roscella was a member of Grand Prairie United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and was active in the Women’s Group.

She was a homemaker and also worked with her husband, Jim, on the farm and helped with their corn shelling business. She had a large vegetable and fruit garden. Roscella loved her flower garden. Her family enjoyed her love to make pies, especially apple, and cinnamon rolls. She enjoyed visits from her family, especially the little ones.

Surviving are two daughters and two sons-in-law, Donna and Larry Sharper, of Bonfield, and Ruth and David Laird, of Chatham; her grandchildren, Sheila and Jason Kohl, of Herscher, Michelle and Jacob Fansler, of Bonfield, Brian and Bridgett Laird, of Savoy, and LeAnne and Jason Padiak, of Germantown Hills; her great-grandchildren, Bianca, Darian and Kaleb Berns, Kelsey and Nolan Fansler, Halie, Allie and Kade Kohl, Braden and Brock Laird, and Judah, Carter, Cole and Lily Padiak.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Vernon Wesemann and Raymond “Cap” Wesemann; one sister and brother-in-law, Marcella and Raymond Schmidt; one infant sister, Adeline Wesemann; and one infant grandson, Michael Sharper.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Marlin Ludwig officiating.

Private interment will follow.

Memorials may be made to Harvest View Assisted Living in Herscher, Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or the Herscher Fire Department.

